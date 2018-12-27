Man Helps Family With Vet Bill

(WHBC) – A Canton woman who needed a little Christmas magic to get the family dog the help it needed, got just that in the form of a generous man.

Danielle Harper says her family’s five-year-old rescue, Rex, fell ill a few days before Christmas and kept getting worse.

She posted on Facebook that she needed to take Rex to the vet, but their bank account was just about wiped out because of Christmas expenses.

She says a man named Tom Lawver Sr., who she bought some repurposed furniture from, sent her a message telling her to go to the vet clinic and he’d meet her there.

Danielle says Tom gave her $250, which enabled her to start the process of finding out what was wrong with Rex.

“It was just an overwhelming feeling. I don’t even know how long I cried. I was just so thankful he came and helped me out.”

Tom says he and his wife thought it was just something they felt like they needed to do, to help out someone in a tough situation.

“I would hope someone would do the same for me if I was in her place,” Tom said.

He says the world seems to be so messed up now, and people need to start helping each other out more.

“People should reach out and help, and in return good things will happen to you,” he said.

X-rays showed that Rex had a severe blockage in his stomach, and emergency surgery had to be performed.

Rex stayed at the clinic for a few days recovering, and Danielle says her four girls were sad that Rex wasn’t home for Christmas.

She says Rex is home now and recovering, which she’s very thankful for – “he’s my baby” – but now they have to find out how to pay the rest of the $3,300 bill.

Anyone who would like to help out the family can click here.