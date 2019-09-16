Man Hires Emotional Support Clown To Ease Firing
Clowns often incite fear in many people, and this couldn’t be more apparent with the success of IT Chapter 2. On the other hand, some people occasionally find them delightful. One man in particular found their joyous and silly demeanor leavening for a generally heavy moment for him.
Joshua Jack of New Zealand anticipated being let go from his employers after being being scheduled a short meeting. While his job encouraged him to bring a support person, they may have been a little surprised at his companion. Jack had paid $200 to bring in an emotional support clown to his firing. While he may not have that job anymore, he did leave with a balloon unicorn and poodle. We hope those balloon animals at least helped him not feel completely empty-handed.
