Man Involved in Jackson Township Accident Dies From Injuries
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man involved in a single vehicle accident in Jackson Township yesterday has died from his injuries. Jackson Township Police tell WHBC News that 52 year old Paul Klotz of Canton was heading north bound on Promway Avenue NW when his van traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The accident took place in the 6800 block just before 11 AM. Authorities are still investigating the cause.