Man Proposes to Wife Again After 63 Years of Marriage and Health Setbacks
By Sarah
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 6:52 AM

This couple is melting hearts across social media! Karl and Donna Von Schwarz are high school sweethearts from Texas. They have been married for 63 years. Last year, Donna spent most of the year in the hospital because of open hear surgery. After the surgery, she also suffered from a seizure and a stroke. Karl promised he would buy her a new engagement ring when she came home, and, well… just watch the video.

