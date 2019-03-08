Man Proposes to Wife Again After 63 Years of Marriage and Health Setbacks

This couple is melting hearts across social media! Karl and Donna Von Schwarz are high school sweethearts from Texas. They have been married for 63 years. Last year, Donna spent most of the year in the hospital because of open hear surgery. After the surgery, she also suffered from a seizure and a stroke. Karl promised he would buy her a new engagement ring when she came home, and, well… just watch the video.

My grandma has been very sick & we don’t know how much time she has left. After over 65 years of marriage my grandpa got her a new ring and proposed to her again…. I don’t know why I’m crying in the club rn pic.twitter.com/PdIiZrLRhs — ❃ tina ❃ (@christinacherie) March 3, 2019