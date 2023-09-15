Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Man Rescues Driver From Car Fire

September 15, 2023 12:23PM EDT
A man in Seminole, Florida, is being praised for rescuing a driver after a serious crash early Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a driver lost control of the vehicle, slammed into a pole, then crashed into a consignment store. One of the people who arrived first at the scene was Travis DuPont, who was on his way home from work when he spotted the crash. A woman got video of the rescue and nobody in the store was injured.

The driver was drunk when he lost control of the car. Another reminder NOT to drink and drive.

