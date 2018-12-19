Man Robbed By Woman He Met On Dating App

(WHBC) – A man says he was tied up and robbed after inviting a woman he met on a dating app over to his house.

The Akron Police Department says it happened Monday night in the 400 block of Logan Drive.

The 42-year-old victim told investigators he invited the woman to his house, and she showed up with two men and another woman.

He says the two men pulled a gun and tied him up.

He says the suspects then ransacked his house, taking his wallet, computer, TV, video games and other items.

After the suspects fled, the man says he was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house where he called police.

The Akron Police Department says the suspects are two black men and two black women.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.