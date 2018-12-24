Man Seriously Injured in I-77 Crash

(WHBC) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 77 on Sunday night.

The Canton Police Department says James Humphrey, 61, of Hanoverton was taken to Mercy Medical Center after the crash on southbound I-77 near U.S. 62.

The drivers of the two other cars involved were Jalene McClendon, 22, of Akron, and Douglas Johnson, 58, of Bolivar.

Police say there were also three other crashes in the area around the same time, and traffic on Interstate 77 had to be closed.

Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Everhard Road.

The crash is under investigation by the Canton Metro Crash Team.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the CPD Traffic Bureau at 330-438-4486.