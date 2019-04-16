Man shot and killed in Massillon during domestic situation with his Mother

A domestic violence call in Massillon has led to the death of a man who was shot by Police. It happened at Rolling Acres park on 27th Street NW last night. Police say there were originally called to the home when a woman was being assaulted by her son. He took off before police got there. Officiers say the man came back to the home later and again assaulted his mother. Once he left the doors were locked behind him. He then tried to get in to the home through a bedroom window. While doing that, Garett Davis was shot once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died. They are investigating however police say no arrests in the case are imminent. All of the information will be forwarded to the Massillon Prosecutor’s office for final review.