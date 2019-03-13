Man Shot To Death During Social Media Sale

(ONN) – A recent murder case in Ohio highlights the danger in selling or buying from strangers that you meet on social media sites.

Investigators in Columbus say a man was shot and killed after meeting up with a seller to buy something he saw online.

A witness says the shooter grabbed the dying man’s money after shooting him.

Police do not have any suspects in the case.

Authorities are encouraging you to make your deals in a public place.

There are also some safe trading spots at local police stations around Ohio.

You’re encouraged to meet potential sellers and buyers during daylight hours and make sure to call your local law enforcement office in advance.