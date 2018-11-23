Man Shot To Death On Thanksgiving

(WHBC) – A man was shot to death after being involved in a fight at a Canton residence on Thanksgiving day.

It happened in the 1700 block of Sandwith Avenue SW around 5:20 p.m.

Police responded to the report of a shooting to find a man lying in the driveway.

“The victim suffered two apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said Captain Dave Davis.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old James Nathaniel Howard.

The captain said Howard had been involved in a fight inside the residence just prior to the shooting.

No word on the suspect, but authorities say the case will be presented to a Stark County grand jury to consider charges.