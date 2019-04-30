Man Shot While Sitting In Car

(WHBC) – A man was shot while sitting in his car in Canton on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 15th Street NE and Cherry Avenue NE.

The 33-year-old was able to drive himself to Mercy Medical Center where he was treated for a non life-threatening wound.

He was later released.

The victim told police the gunshots came from a car that was driving by.

The gunshots were picked up by the police department’s ShotSpotter system, which alerts police to the sound of gunfire.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 330-489-3144 or text a tip to tip411.