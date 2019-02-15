Man Shows Up With Ladder At A Fire And Saves People

A hair salon in New Jersey caught fire this past weekend and within minutes the building that housed it was engulfed in flames. The building also housed two guys who lived in an apartment above the salon and were trapped with no way out.

All of a sudden, out of nowhere, a random guy showed up with a ladder. His name is Jim Cox, and he owns a contracting company. He just happened to be driving by with his daughter. So they grabbed a 20-foot ladder from the top of his van, which was just tall enough to reach a window.

They were able to get both guys out just in time. Their entire apartment was filled with smoke and on fire about two minutes after that. Talk about being in the right place at the right time.