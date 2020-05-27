Man Steals 126 Pairs Of Flip-Flops And You Don’t Want To Know Why
A man in Thailand was arrested for stealing 126 pairs of flip-flops, which he says was to feed a sexual fetish. The 24-year-old man was spotted on security cameras stealing slippers from a neighbor’s house.
A search of his home turned up a “sprawling collection” of stolen flip-flops of all shapes and sizes, acquired over two years. The man told police he was “turned on” by wearing the stolen sandals around the house before “having sex with them”.
He’s now facing charges including theft and violating coronavirus curfew. Ever catch a thief in the act?