Man Suing To Lower Age by 20 Years for Weird Reason

Well, this is a new one. A Dutchman is suing to change his age. Emile Ratelband has asked a court in Netherlands to lower his age from 69 to 49. Why? Because he wants to get more Tinder dates. Did we mention that Ratekband is a TV personality, who is also a “positivity trainer” and calls himself a “young god?” Someone needs to explain to the man that gods don’t age on Mount Olympus.

He then compared his fight to change his legally change his age, to people petitioning to change their name or gender.

Source: usatoday.com