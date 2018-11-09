Man Suing To Lower Age by 20 Years for Weird Reason
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 6:20 AM

Well, this is a new one. A Dutchman is suing to change his age. Emile Ratelband has asked a court in Netherlands to lower his age from 69 to 49. Why? Because he wants to get more Tinder dates. Did we mention that Ratekband is a TV personality, who is also a “positivity trainer” and calls himself a “young god?” Someone needs to explain to the man that gods don’t age on Mount Olympus.

He then compared his fight to change his legally change his age, to people petitioning to change their name or gender.

 

Source: usatoday.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Backstreet Is Back! New Album in 2019 A Diner Is Serving Up “Elf” Inspired Spaghetti Sundae Dish Right Now, “Avengers 4” Is Three Hours Long Loki And Scarlet Witch Are Getting Their Own Shows Yes, There’s a Reese’s Advent Calendar Smirnoff Selling Oversized Holiday Ornament Bottles
Comments