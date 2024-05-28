Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Man Surprises His Grandpa With His Fully Restored 1954 Truck

May 28, 2024 10:44AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A guy named Blake Kincheloe in Missouri surprised his grandpa by fixing up his old 1954 pickup.   And when you take that puppy for a spin for first time in four decades, you get the surprise on video!  But wait till you hear how much his great-grandma paid for it!  Richard Kincheloe and his mom paid $50 and a hog when Richard was a teen!

Kincheloe told grandpa Richard he was just getting new brakes on it but then secretly had it fully restored!

