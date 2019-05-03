Man Tries Landing Dream Job At Disney With Billboard

A central Florida man has come up with a unique way to let people know of his desire to once again work at Walt Disney World, purchasing a billboard outside the entrance to the theme park.

Brandon Fox, who was at one time a cast-member, says, “It’s home for me, my first role out of high school, and (it) has always had that special feeling for me.”

Currently employed in the advertising industry, Fox hopes that the giant message will catch the attention of executives, after many unsuccessful attempts with application submissions.

Fox is taking the high road in his endeavor, admitting, “If I inspire someone to take a chance and to think outside of the box, then it was worth it.”

Do you have a unique story for how you landed a great job?