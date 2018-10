The former Canton man accused of strangling and skinning his dog with the remains of the animal placed in a Facebook post; he is going to prison for a year, although he could be released in a month… 46-year-old Scott Winter of Warren was sentenced yesterday in Stark County Common Pleas Court; the March incident occurred at a home on Crestmont Avenue NE… Winter pleaded guilty to a felony animal cruelty charge.

