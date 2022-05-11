      Weather Alert

Mandy Moore Wants To Redo The First Season Of “This Is Us” For This Reason

May 11, 2022 @ 3:03pm

Mandy Moore has a new album coming out and she’s going on tour as her series, “This Is Us” is coming to an end.

She stopped by the “Today” show to talk about it all, and why she wishes she could go back and redo the first season of the show. Why?

Because she didn’t know what it was like to be a parent then when she was playing a parent.

She said, “I was faking it.” Now that she has a 14-month-old, she has a better idea of what parenthood is like!

She also thinks you might need a day off from work after the finale!!

