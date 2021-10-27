      Weather Alert

Måneskin performing on MTV EMAs, make late-night TV debut

Oct 27, 2021 @ 9:45am

Italian band Måneskin have been announced as performers on the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 14.

The “Beggin’” rockers, whose name means “Moonlight” in Danish, will be making their debut on the awards show, where they’re nominated for Best Rock and Best Group. Latin superstar Maluma and German singer Kim Petras will also perform on the show, which will air live from Hungary at 3 p.m. ET across MTV’s various channels.  Justin Bieber is the leading nominee, with eight nods.

In other Måneskin news, the Eurovision winners made their U.S. late-night TV debut Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing both “Beggin‘” and their new single, “Mammamia.”  You can watch those performances now online.

 

 

