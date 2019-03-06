Man’s Cause Of Death Determined

(WHBC) – Officials have ruled on the cause of death of a Canton man whose body was found in a creek, weeks after he ran from police.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office says the autopsy revealed that Ja’Ron Nero died from an accidental drowning.

The 23-year-old’s body was found in Nimishillen Creek near Mill Street on the far southeast end of Canton on January 28th.

The coroner’s office said at that time that there was no trauma to his body that would suggest foul play was involved in his death.

Police say Nero was last seen by officers jumping a fence at Skyline Terrace Apartments on January 1st and disappearing into the tree line.

He was being questioned about a domestic disturbance when he ran off.

Police say it’s unclear whether Nero stumbled and fell into the creek or voluntarily entered it.