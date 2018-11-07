Many Firsts for Women in Midterm Elections

Women have always been the minority in Congress, but after the midterm elections there are a number of notable firsts for females.

These firsts include: Muslim women getting elected for the first time in Michigan and Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becoming the youngest woman elected at 29 in New York, Native American women winning in New Mexico and Kansas and Ayanna Pressley becoming the first black woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts.

With so many women candidates, in addition to the numerous firsts that happened in the midterms, women are becoming better represented on Capitol Hill.

How do you feel about the list of firsts for women politicians in the midterm elections? Do you think more women will run in the future after midterm results?