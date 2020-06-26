“Marathon” COVID-19 Testing to Take Place Monday in Canton
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the state of Ohio continues to increase COVID-19 testing efforts, Stark County will receive some assistance at the start of next week.
Pop-up testing for COVID-19 will be available on Monday, June 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ep Coleman Center Parking lot. The Center is partnering with Governor Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force and the Ohio National Guard to provide a significant amount of testing that will be free to the public.
“We’re going to do as many tests as possible,” said My Community Health Center CEO Terry Regula. “We will have a lot of additional help that day.”
Regula tells WHBC News that the center has been offering testing two days a week throughout the month of June and plans to up that number to three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) starting in July. Testing will then continue to be offered three days a week at the center until September.
On a normal day, Regula says the crowds are not notably large. The center tests about 10 people a day. However, there are much bigger plans in store for Monday.
“I’m hopeful that we could get 500 people there,” said Regula. “If you want a test, come on down. We can do it.”
Unlike a normal day of testing at the center, no appointments are needed for Monday’s event. Those who want testing can simply drive up and wait in their car until it is their turn. Regula says it will take about two to three days until the results of the test will be available.
Regula wants to remind Stark County residents that if they can’t make it on Monday, the center will still be there offering testing in the future. Following Monday’s Marathon, the center will go back to collecting information from those who are tested. There will still be no out of pocket cost. Appointments are encouraged.
The Center is located at 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton Ohio 44707. Those who have questions about testing can reach the center by calling 333-415-4200 or 330-415-8758.