Photo: Getty Images

National Meatball Day falls on March 9th of every year and celebrates one of America’s favorite foods. Meatballs are a beloved dish that has been enjoyed by many cultures for centuries. They are versatile, easy to prepare, and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Whether you prefer classic Italian-style meatballs, fun party-style meatballs or something else, there is a meatball recipe out there for everyone.

Meatball Facts

Meatballs are a dish that can be found in many different cultures, from Italian meatballs to Swedish meatballs. National Meatball Day celebrates all of these meatballs.

Meatballs are typically made from ground meat, such as beef, pork, or turkey, and are often mixed with other ingredients such as breadcrumbs, eggs, and herbs.

Meatballs can be fried, baked, or simmered in sauce, depending on the recipe and personal preference. Use National Meatball Day as an opportunity to be bold in your meatball adventure.

Social media conversations about meatballs were down almost 10 percent in 2022.

The largest meatball on record weighed 1757 pounds and was made in South Carolina in 2017.

Meatball History

Meatballs have a long history and can be traced back to ancient cultures such as the Roman Empire, where they were made using ground meat, bread, and wine. In medieval times, meatballs were a common food for soldiers, who would carry them in their saddlebags as a source of protein.

In the 19th century, Italian immigrants brought their meatball recipes to America, where they quickly became a staple in Italian-American cuisine. Today, meatballs can be found in many different cultures, each with their own unique twist on the classic dish.

Meatballs In Stark County

Canton and the surround areas have many fine restaurant options and more than a few of those feature meatballs on their menu. According to online reviews from Google, Yelp and others, some of the consistently high ranking meatballs in Stark County come from La Pizzaria, That Little Italian Kitchen, Kraus’ 30th Street Patio Bar, Twisted Olive and Buffalo Street Burgers and Brews, who feature a 1 pound, cheese-stuffed, Mighty Meatball. All of these places would be great to celebrate National Meatball Day.

Meatball Recipes

Italian Meatballs Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup milk

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic, egg, parsley, salt, pepper, and milk.

Mix the ingredients together until well combined.

Form the mixture into meatballs, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

Place the meatballs on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through.

Party-Style Meatballs Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup milk

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic, egg, parsley, salt, pepper, and milk.

Mix the ingredients together until well combined.

Form the mixture into meatballs, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

Place the meatballs on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through.

In a large saucepan, combine the ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard.

Heat the sauce over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved and the sauce

Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Ingredients: For the meatballs:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/4 cup milk

1 egg

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

For the gravy:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, ground pork, breadcrumbs, milk, egg, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and parsley. Mix until well combined.

Form the mixture into meatballs, about 1 inch in diameter.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a small amount of oil or butter to the skillet, if needed, to prevent sticking.

Add the meatballs to the skillet and cook, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes. Transfer the meatballs to a plate and set aside.

In the same skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the mixture turns golden brown.

Slowly whisk in the beef broth, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the gravy has thickened.

Stir in the heavy cream and soy sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Return the meatballs to the skillet and simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until the meatballs are heated through and the sauce has thickened. Serve hot with lingonberry jam and mashed potatoes, if desired.