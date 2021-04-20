      Weather Alert

March Canton Shootout Results in Death of Wanted Virginia Man

Apr 20, 2021 @ 5:25am

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A shootout last month between a wanted out-of-state man and local officers with the Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force has resulted in a death.

33-year-old Aaron Thomas who was wanted in the state of Virginia has died from his injuries in a local hospital.

He had been hospitalized for nearly a month.

One of those local officers was also injured in the shootout in the 1700 block of Regent Avenue NE.

That officer was treated at the hospital and released a few hours later.

