March Canton Shootout Results in Death of Wanted Virginia Man
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A shootout last month between a wanted out-of-state man and local officers with the Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force has resulted in a death.
33-year-old Aaron Thomas who was wanted in the state of Virginia has died from his injuries in a local hospital.
He had been hospitalized for nearly a month.
One of those local officers was also injured in the shootout in the 1700 block of Regent Avenue NE.
That officer was treated at the hospital and released a few hours later.