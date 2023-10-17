Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd after 5 years of marriage

Maren Morris has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage.

Morris filed for divorce October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing the date of filing as the date of separation, according to court documents obtained by Good Morning America.

The court filing states that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place and that Morris is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old son Hayes.

The “My Church” singer is asking that the court “enforce a Permanent Parenting Plan to be submitted by the parties that provides joint custody of the minor child” and for it to “set child support pursuant to the Tennessee Child Support Guidelines.”

Morris and Hurd met while writing the Tim McGraw song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. The pair remained friends and eventually began dating in 2016.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2017 and married in March 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Hayes, in March 2020.

GMA has reached out to reps for Morris and Hurd for comment.

