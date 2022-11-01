Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mariah Carey declares “it’s time” for Christmas

November 1, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Share
Mariah Carey declares “it’s time” for Christmas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Mariah Carey has officially declared “it’s time” for Christmas. 

Taking to Instagram Monday night, the powerhouse singer shared a short clip of herself dressed up in a fitted black onesie, with thigh-high lace up boots and a witch’s hat riding a stationary bike in front of a spooky forest background filled with jack-o-lanterns. As the camera zooms in, she lets out a witches cackle before the scene changes to Mariah dressed in a red onesie with white trim. 

“It’s Time,” she sings as the camera zooms out to show her on a reindeer as snow falls and her song “All I Want For Christmas” plays in the background.  

“IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!!,” the icon captioned the clip along with the Christmas tree, party hat, and red heart emojis and #MariahSZN.

Mariah also marked the location of the post as “It’s Time.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Facts About Massillon Vs. McKinley 2022
2

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
3

New IRS Rules Mean Your Paycheck Could Be Bigger Next Year
4

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”
5

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted