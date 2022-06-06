Mariah Carey Hit With Copyright Suit Over Her Iconic Christmas Song
Yes…THAT song!! Mariah Carey solidified herself as Queen of Christmas with “All I Want For Christmas Is You” a long time ago, but now a guy is saying he wrote a similar song five years before that.
Andy Stone says he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1989, five years before Mariah released her track with that same title.
Stone recorded his version under the name Vince Vance & the Valiants, with vocals by Lisa Burgess Stewart. The song got frequent rotation on country radio and adult contemporary radio through the 90s.
This video BTW…GOLD. Pure 80s GOLD.
The plaintiff is looking to win twenty million dollars.