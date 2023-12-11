Mariah Carey Releases New ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Video

Mariah Carey has released a new “All I Want for Christmas Is You” music video. It includes live footage from her tour. Her kids appear in the video along with Miley Cyrus, Nicole Richie, and Mario Lopez.

And Mariah surprised the audience at the NYC stop of her ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ tour with some guest vocalist to help out during “Oh Santa!”! Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson came out for their first live performance of the song since its debut in 2020 in ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.’