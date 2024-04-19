Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mariska Hargitay Gets Mistaken For Real Cop While Filming, Helps Lost Girl

April 19, 2024 10:46AM EDT
Source: YouTube

This was a bit of art imitating life…Mariska Hargitay had to pause filming the the final episodes of Law & Order’s 25th season when she was mistaken for a REAL police officer! She plays Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and was wearing a badge when she was approached by a little girl who was lost. Hargitay was filming a scene with Ice-T but took a break for about 20 minutes to help find the girl’s mom.

After they found her, she was photographed comforting them both. 

 

