Mark Wahlberg Goes Back To Work At His First Job

This was probably a big surprise for shoppers at the Stop & Shop store in Quincy, Massachusetts, when Mark Wahlberg was bagging some groceries! That’s where he worked as a teenager. “I was bagging groceries – $3.65 an hour. I was right up the street getting my driver’s ed.” He used the money he made to buy a Pontiac for his 17th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

He was super courteous back on the job as a bagger, asking once customer if she wanted her oranges double bagged due to their weight. He hugged an employee hand said he planned to tell “Jeff to give me my job back.”