Maroon 5 Collaboration Helps Cardi B Make History
The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Monday that Maroon 5’s song with Cardi B, “Girls Like You” had sold over 10 million units in the United States this week.
10 million units sold in Diamond certification, which now makes Cardi the first female rapper to achieve RIAA diamond status for two singles.
Adding to her crazy long list of accomplishments, including but not limited to 5 Guinness World Records, Billboard Woman of the Year, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, and a Grammy… being the first female MC to do most if not all of it!
Of course Cardi had to hit the Twitter timeline to thank Maroon 5, and make the cutest connection to her baby girl:
Cardi is the first female rapper to receive the honor and she’s the third female to ever reach multi-diamond status with “Bodak Yellow” reaching diamond status earlier this year.
Cardi joins Lady Gaga who also has two diamond records and Katy Perry with three.