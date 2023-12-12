Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and more to perform on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve special

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be welcoming some big names to their annual New Year’s Eve countdown show on CNN this year.

Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Enrique Iglesias, Rod Stewart and Flo Rida will perform on New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as will country stars Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. It’s not clear if these musical performances will be live or pre-taped.

The show will also feature live interviews with celebrities like Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris and SNL star Bowen Yang. In a statement, Cohen said, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

