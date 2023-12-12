Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and more to perform on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve special

December 12, 2023 12:00PM EST
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be welcoming some big names to their annual New Year’s Eve countdown show on CNN this year.

Maroon 5Jonas Brothers, Enrique IglesiasRod Stewart and Flo Rida will perform on New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as will country stars Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. It’s not clear if these musical performances will be live or pre-taped.

The show will also feature live interviews with celebrities like Jeremy RennerNeil Patrick Harris and SNL star Bowen Yang. In a statement, Cohen said, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

