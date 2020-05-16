      Breaking News
Friday Update: Ohio Reaches DeWine’s Goal of 12,000 Tests Per Day

Maroon 5 Postpones Summer Tour

May 15, 2020 @ 9:16pm

This will more than likely be the theme of the Summer, no live music. Maroon 5 is the latest to cancel their Summer tour. All tickets that were purchased will be honored for next year.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” Adam Levine said in a statement on his social media pages. All shows that the band was to play from May 30th to September 17th have been rescheduled for Summer 2021.

With limitations on social gatherings this summer, how do you plan to spend it? Will you keep your Summer normal or do you have alternate plans?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use