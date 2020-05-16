Maroon 5 Postpones Summer Tour
This will more than likely be the theme of the Summer, no live music. Maroon 5 is the latest to cancel their Summer tour. All tickets that were purchased will be honored for next year.
“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” Adam Levine said in a statement on his social media pages. All shows that the band was to play from May 30th to September 17th have been rescheduled for Summer 2021.
With limitations on social gatherings this summer, how do you plan to spend it? Will you keep your Summer normal or do you have alternate plans?