      Weather Alert

Marshal Service: 2 Missing Jackson Teens Safely Recovered from Cleveland Home

Sep 4, 2020 @ 5:49am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service for the Northern District of Ohio Thursday announced the safe recovery of two Jackson Township teenage girls from a home on Cleveland’s west side.

The 14- and 15-year-olds had been missing since last week.

It’s part of the marshal service’s Operation Safety Net initiative to combat human trafficking.

They say 30 children have been recovered recently as part of this effort.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use