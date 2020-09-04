Marshal Service: 2 Missing Jackson Teens Safely Recovered from Cleveland Home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service for the Northern District of Ohio Thursday announced the safe recovery of two Jackson Township teenage girls from a home on Cleveland’s west side.
The 14- and 15-year-olds had been missing since last week.
It’s part of the marshal service’s Operation Safety Net initiative to combat human trafficking.
They say 30 children have been recovered recently as part of this effort.