Marshal Service Task Force Names Canton Man ‘Fugitive of Week’
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week”.
45-year-old Glenn Lowery is accused of robbing a woman and assaulting her last year.
He’s charged with robbery by Canton police.
The incident happened last October 28 on 5th Street NW, a few blocks west of Fulton Road.
Lowery is a described as a black male, standing 6 foot 1 inch and weighing 160 pounds.
Lowery was last known to be in the Canton area.
If you have any information in reference to Glenn Lowery, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Or,text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
By the way, tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.