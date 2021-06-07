      Weather Alert

Marshal Service Task Force Names Canton Man ‘Fugitive of Week’

Jun 7, 2021 @ 4:07pm

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week”.

45-year-old Glenn Lowery is accused of robbing a woman and assaulting her last year.

He’s charged with robbery by Canton police.

The incident happened last October 28 on 5th Street NW, a few blocks west of Fulton Road.

Lowery is a described as a black male, standing 6 foot 1 inch and weighing 160 pounds.

Lowery was last known to be in the Canton area.

If you have any information in reference to Glenn Lowery, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Or,text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

By the way, tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Popular Posts
Reopening Day: Mask Mandate Gone, with Exceptions
People Are Putting Mustard On Their Watermelon
Decision on Football Coaches Expected Thursday Evening in ‘Demeaning’ Incident Involving Player
Disney Sued for Discrimination by TV Production Exec
Taylor Swift Partners With GLAAD to Hype Equality Act
Connect With Us Listen To Us On