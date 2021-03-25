Marshal Service Task Force Officer, Wanted Man Shot in Exchange of Gunfire in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unidentified local member of the U.S. Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will be OK, after the police officer and a wanted man out of Virginia exchanged gunfire late Wednesday afternoon outside a home on Regent Avenue NE near 17th Street.
The task force had come to the home to arrest 33-year-old Aaron Thomas on an aggravated robbery warrant.
U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliot says he came out the front door firing a weapon.
Police fired back.
The incident happened at around 5 p.m.
Thomas had said in the past that he wanted to die by suicide-by-cop.
Thomas is also in stable condition.
Ohio BCI will handle the investigation.