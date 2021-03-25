      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

Marshal Service Task Force Officer, Wanted Man Shot in Exchange of Gunfire in Canton

Mar 25, 2021 @ 6:28am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unidentified local member of the U.S. Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will be OK, after the police officer and a wanted man out of Virginia exchanged gunfire late Wednesday afternoon outside a home on Regent Avenue NE near 17th Street.

The task force had come to the home to arrest 33-year-old Aaron Thomas on an aggravated robbery warrant.

U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliot says he came out the front door firing a weapon.

Police fired back.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m.

Thomas had said in the past that he wanted to die by suicide-by-cop.

Thomas is also in stable condition.

Ohio BCI will handle the investigation.

Popular Posts
A Company Will Pay You $2400 If You Can Stay Away From Screens For 24 Hours
‘Animal Crossing’ Becoming a Film
L.A. Becomes Largest 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter City
60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds
Netflix Just Released Its April Titles And There's So Much Good Stuff