Marshal Service’s Missing Child Unit Locates Missing Perry Teen

Feb 10, 2022 @ 5:44am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 16-year-old Perry Township runaway listed as an “endangered missing juvenile” by law enforcement has been recovered.

She was located at a mobile home just outside of Windham in Portage County.

The U.S Marshal Service Missing Child Unit says they found Angel Grose-Bloir late Tuesday.

She’s apparently OK, but they say juveniles are usually checked out at the hospital.

The Perry High School student used a ride service to leave school on January 15.

She was taken to Akron and had not been heard from since.

