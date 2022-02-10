Marshal Service’s Missing Child Unit Locates Missing Perry Teen
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 16-year-old Perry Township runaway listed as an “endangered missing juvenile” by law enforcement has been recovered.
She was located at a mobile home just outside of Windham in Portage County.
The U.S Marshal Service Missing Child Unit says they found Angel Grose-Bloir late Tuesday.
She’s apparently OK, but they say juveniles are usually checked out at the hospital.
The Perry High School student used a ride service to leave school on January 15.
She was taken to Akron and had not been heard from since.