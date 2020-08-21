Marshals Seek Man in Connection with Akron, Other Shootings
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man wanted for a couple of shootings in Akron and another in Indiana is being sought by the U.S. Marshal Service.
One of the shootings occurred at a homeless camp near the Towpath Trail in Akron.
Timothy Sargent is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage
www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.