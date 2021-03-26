      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

Marshal’s Task Force Officer Back Home After Shooting

Mar 26, 2021 @ 5:22am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unnamed police officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is back home, after being shot by a man they were trying to arrest Wednesday night.

33-year-old Aaron Thomas was also hit with gunfire.

He remained hospitalized at last check.

The task force went to a Regent Avenue NE home near 17th Street Wednesday afternoon when they say Thomas walked outside and started firing.

Thomas was wanted on aggravated robbery charges out of the state of Virginia.

BCI is investigating.

Popular Posts
A Company Will Pay You $2400 If You Can Stay Away From Screens For 24 Hours
Netflix Just Released Its April Titles And There's So Much Good Stuff
60% Of Americans Report Undesired Weight Change During Pandemic, Average Gain Of 29 Pounds
L.A. Becomes Largest 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter City
"Black Widow" Will Be Released In Theaters And Disney+ Simultaneously