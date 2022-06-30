      Weather Alert

Marshmello teams with Coca-Cola for new flavor…and no, it's not marshmallow

Jun 30, 2022 @ 11:01am

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Marshmello is the first artist ever to team up with Coca-Cola for his own signature flavor, but shockingly, it’s not marshmallow.

Marshmello’s Limited Edition Coca-Cola combines strawberry and watermelon flavors with Coke. It’ll be available starting July 11, along with a zero-sugar version. Speaking to Billboard, Marshmello says he didn’t want to do a marshmallow flavor specifically because that’s what everyone would expect.

“I had a different flavor in mind originally and then we started messing around with other crazy flavors…We had a million flavors in front of us,” he explains. “We homed in on [strawberry and watermelon] and that was that.”

Each slim format can features a graphic of Marshmello’s iconic helmet. Speaking of that, when the artist visited Coca-Cola headquarters to help create the flavor, he tasted the options through a custom-made straw designed to fit through his helmet, so he wouldn’t have to remove it.

The launch will be celebrated with a July 9 Twitch takeover that will allow fans to control Marshmello in a livestream gaming adventure and access exclusive “metamerch.” Starting July 29, fans can scan a QR code on the cans to gain access to the Coca-Cola Creations hub, where they can hear Mello’s new track “Numb” while creating digital art.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie On Set As Ken and Barbie!
Listen to win tickets to Netflix's "Cheer LIVE!"
Post Malone Designing Clothes For “Little Rock Stars”
Alexa Could Soon Mimic Voices – Even Your Dead Relatives
What To Stream On Netflix in July
Connect With Us Listen To Us On