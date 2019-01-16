Martell Announces Transfer To Miami
By WHBC
|
Jan 16, 2019 @ 9:54 AM

(ONN) – Ohio State Quarterback Tate Martell officially announced overnight he is transferring to Miami to play for the Hurricanes.

He posted a tweet just after midnight making the announcement.

Martell was expected to compete in spring ball with Georgia transfer Justin Fields for the starting quarterback spot.

With his transfer, Ohio State now has three quarterbacks on its roster for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, OSU’s starter during the season that just completed, is heading to the NFL.

 

