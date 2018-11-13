Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee Died Yesterday

He is the man responsible for Marvel Comics and a titan of the comic book world. Stan Lee has passed away at the age of 95.

TMZ reports that Lee was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning. No cause of death has been released.

Lee is the co-creator of the biggest comics on the planet including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, X-Men, Black Panther, Daredevil and The Avengers.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige released a statement saying, “No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and the millions of fans who have been forever touched by Stan’s genius, charisma and heart. Excelsior!”

