Marvel Fans Beware! Major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Leak
By Sarah
|
Apr 17, 2019 @ 9:27 AM

The Russo brothers are pleading with Marvel fans to not spoil “Avengers: Endgame” for other Marvel fans by sharing scenes online.
In an open letter, the brothers said, “when you see Endgame in coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”
The letter also came with a social media hashtag #DontSpoilEndgame.
The movie that took three years to make and culminates 22 prior Marvel films hits theaters April 25.
Do you stay away from social media to avoid spoilers for your favorite movies and shows?

