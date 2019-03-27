Marvel Fans Shocked By “Snapped” Favorite

Marvel released posters on Tuesday for Avengers: Endgame.

The individual pictures showed characters that survived Thanos’ snap from Infinity War and those who didn’t.

One of the people who need to be avenged is Black Panther’s sister, Shuri. She wasn’t seen turning into dust in the movie. but apparently, she was.

Fans on social media were not having it! Many want to know the truth. You’ll have to wait and find out. Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th.

Did you see the posters? Were you surprised by the people who survived and those who didn’t?