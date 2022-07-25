Marvel Making Real Infinity Gauntlet Worth $25 Million

There have been plenty of toy Infinity Gauntlets out there, but now Marvel announced the creation of a real-life Infinity Gauntlet holding six precious gemstones (over 150 carats) including a ruby, an emerald, a sapphire, a diamond, a garnet & amethyst worth $25 million.

Marvel Unveils Real-Life Infinity Gauntlet With Precious Gems Reportedly Worth $25 Million https://t.co/Z97pteMfKu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022

Shark Tank star Daymond John unveiled the collectibles saying, “There’s going to be a limited amount of certified ones and they’re going to be available to the public in drops.”

