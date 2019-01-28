Marvel May Move Forward With R-Rated Black Widow Movie

It seems like Marvel superhero Black Widow will be the first Marvel superhero to get an R-rated film.

The gossip blog Crazy Days & Nights first made the report and according to the blog if the move goes wrong “they have a woman to blame for it which is what the studio wanted.”

Now if you’re already giving the blog site the side eye, it’s to be noted that the site also got right the whole Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie Green Lantern saga.

Nothing has been announced officially yet, but many think Black Widow would be the ideal character to delve into with an R-rating.

What do you think of Marvel’s decision? Do you think there’s another character that should get the R-rating instead?