Marvel Uses Stan Lee’s Personal Twitter to Promote Captain Marvel

Fans aren’t happy with Marvel for using Stan Lee’s official Twiter account to promote Captain Marvel.

The post was simply promoting the film and talked about the Hollywood premiere and fans weren’t too pleased to see the post on Stan’s Twitter account after his passing.

Fans took to Twitter to show their disgust for the post and even believed that the misuse of Stan’s account should warrant the removal of the blue verified check from his account.

Marvel has yet to respond to the backlash.

Do you think that Marvel took the promotion of Captain Marvel too far? Should Stan’s family close his social media accounts?

Captain Marvel landed in Hollywood this past Monday for the movie’s premiere! Read more about the evening below: https://t.co/EEzgZSPX3W — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) March 7, 2019