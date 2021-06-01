      Weather Alert

Masking Mandate Comes Off on Wednesday

Jun 1, 2021 @ 5:12am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is the day that Ohio’s mask mandate is lifted.

The governor had basically adjusted the mandate a few weeks back, making it optional for the vaccinated to wear a mask.

That has made for some difference of opinion as to whether to mask or not, at least until Wednesday.

Safety guidelines will remain in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

And, the unvaccinated should follow CDC recommendations.

Popular Posts
Meet ArtsinStark's New CEO David Whitehall!
Amazon Prime Day 2021: When It's Happening And How To Save Big
"Kelly Clarkson" To Take Over "Ellen's" Time Slot By Fall 2022
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Disney-ish Plans Roll On
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Taking Kip To Disney...ish...