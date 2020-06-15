Maskless Woman Coughs On Bagel Shop Customer on Purpose
A confrontation between 2 women in a New York City coffee shop is being shared on social media.
One woman who was not wearing a mask intentionally coughed on another woman.
Ally Goodbaum was the woman who was coughed on. She had complained to the bagel shop’s staff that the other woman was coughing in the store without a mask on potentially exposing customers and workers to germs.
The woman heard Goodbaum’s complaint from across the store. After several expletives, she went to cough on Goodbaum. The video of the incident was posted online. Some criticized the shop for serving the woman without a mask.