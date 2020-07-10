Masks Now Mandatory at Akron Canton Airport
GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In alignment with Governor DeWine’s order requiring all residents to wear face coverings in indoor public areas and when using public transportation, all tenants, employees, passengers and non ticketed individuals must wear a face covering at the Akron-Canton Airport.
The airport terminal is in Summit County, which has recently been designated a COVID Risk Level 3. Masks are made available in vending machines, at the Visitor Information Center and at airline counters.
Airport officials tell WHBC News that those who do not wear a face covering and do not meet one of the exemptions outlined in the State of Ohio’s order may be denied service.